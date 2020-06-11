Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 3187 cases

Bangladesh today reported 37 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a daily count, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1049.

“The tally of infections has also spiralled to 78,052 after 3,187 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 16,747 after another 848 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

Among the total infections, 21.46 percent patients have recovered while 1.34 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the heath official said.

She also informed that a total of 15,772 samples were tested at 55 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.