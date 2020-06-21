Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 3,240 fresh cases

Bangladesh today recorded 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,240 fresh cases overnight.

“Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,425,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 43,993 after another 1048 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

Nasima said the tally of infections has surged to 1, 08,775 after 3240 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours.

She also informed that a total of 14,031 samples were tested at the authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 40.44 percent patients have recovered while 1.31 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the health official said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.