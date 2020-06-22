Bangladesh reports 38 more virus deaths, 3,480 fresh cases

Bangladesh today recorded 38 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,480 fresh positive cases in a daily count.

“Thirty-eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,502,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 46,755 after another 1,678 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

Nasima said the tally of infections has surged to 1,15,786 as 3,480 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours.

She also informed that a total of 15,555 samples were tested at the authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 40.38 percent patients have recovered while 1.30 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the health official said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.