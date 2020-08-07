Bangladesh reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, 143,824 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 39 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,977 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 143,824 after another 2,074 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Thirty-nine more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,306,” Director of National Institute of Preventive and Social Madicine (NIPSOM) Dr Baizid Khurshid told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

He said the tally of infections has surged to 2,49,651 as 2,977 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 12,708 samples were tested at 83 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample test in the past 24 hours, 23.83 percent tested positive, while 20.38 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, Dr Baizid added.

Among the total infections, 57.61 percent patients have recovered, while 1.32 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, he said.