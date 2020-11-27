Bangladesh reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, 3,69,179 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 39 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,156 fresh cases overnight. The recovery count rose to 3,69,179 after another 2,302 patients were

discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-nine more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,489,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 45,41,46 as 2,156 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,001 samples were tested at 117 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.47 percent tested positive, while 16.84 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 81.29 percent patients have recovered, while 1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.