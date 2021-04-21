Bangladesh reports 4,280 fresh cases, 95 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 4,280 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 95 lives.

“The tally of infections has surged to 7,32,060 as 4,280 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 95 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 10,683.

It said 15.07 percent of the 28,408 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply. The samples were tested at 335 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 6,35,183 after another 7,072 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 86.77 percent recovered, while 1.46 percent died.

It said 58 out of the 95 died in Dhaka division alone and 59 of them were male while 36 were female and added that three are in their 30s, 13 in their 40s, 22 in their 50s while 57 are above 60 years. Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatality on June 30 last year when the virus killed 64 people in a day.

DGHS said the country logged 6,469 coronavirus positive cases on April 1, 6,830 on April 2, 5683 on April 3, 7087 on April 4, 7,075 on April 5, 7,213 April 6, 7,626 on April 7, 6,854 on April 8, 7,462 on April 9, 5,343 on April 10, 5,819 on April 11, 7,201 on April 12, 6,028 on April 13 and 5,185 on April 14 and 4,192 on April 15, 4,417 on April 16 and 3,473 on April 17, 3,698 on April 18, 4,271 on April 19, 4,559 on April 20 and 4,280 on April 21.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December. The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months — 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

The entire month of March witnessed sharp increase of infection as the virus infected 65,079 people. The DGHS said among the total 10,683 fatalities, 6,237 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,926 in Chattogram, 565 in Rajshahi, 655 in Khulna, 317 in Barishal, 355 in Sylhet, 404 in Rangpur and 224 in Mymensingh division.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for

the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.

It added that 2,73,21, 933 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services. To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of April 21, 2021, 11:06 GMT, 3,060,826 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 143,666,545 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11, 2020 reported the

first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central

China’s Hubei province.