Bangladesh reports 4,334 fresh cases, 77 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 4,334 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 77 lives.

“The tally of infections has surged to 8,83,138 as 4,334 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 77 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 77 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 14,053.

It said 22.50 percent of the 19,262 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The recovery count rose to 8,00,854 after another 3,295 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 90.68 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.