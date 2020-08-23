Bangladesh reports 46 COVID-19 deaths, 1,75,567 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 46 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,265 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 1,75,567 after another 2,952 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Forty-six more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,907” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 2,92,625 as 2,265 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 11,356 samples were tested at 91 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 19.95 percent tested positive, while 20.44 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 60 percent patients have recovered, while 1.34 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.