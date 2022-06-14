Bangladesh reports 4,966 fresh cases, 114 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 4,966 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 114 lives.

“The country reported 14.76 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 33,640 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 25,627 people and infected 14,77,930 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 13,89,571 after another 7,808 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 94.02 percent recovered, while 1.73 percent died.