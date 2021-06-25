Bangladesh reports 5,727 fresh cases, 85 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 5,727 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 85 lives. “The tally of infections has surged to 8,66,877 as 5,727 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 85 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 85 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 13,787.

It said 20.27 percent of the 28,256 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 554 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 7,91,553 after another 3,168 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 91.31 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.