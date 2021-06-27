Bangladesh reports 5,869 fresh cases, 108 deaths from COVID-19

3D illustration

Bangladesh today reported 5,869 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 108 lives. “The tally of infections has surged to 8,78,804 as 5,869 new cases. were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 108 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 108 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 13,976.

It said 21.22 percent of the 27,653 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 554 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 7,97,559 after another 2,776 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 90.76 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.