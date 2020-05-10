Bangladesh reports 636 COVID-19 cases, record 313 recoveries in a single day
Bangladesh today reported eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight, taking the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 214.
However, the recovery count rose to 2,414 in the same period after a record 313 patients were discharged in a single day from hospitals, a top health official said.
“As many as 636 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the tally of infections to 13,770,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at
the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.
Nasima said a total of 5,465 samples were tested at 35 authorised laboratories across the country during the period.
