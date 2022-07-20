Bangladesh reports 663 fresh cases, 12 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 663 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 12 lives. “The country reported 2.97 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 22,321 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 281 while four COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,647 people and infected 15,60,818 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 15,21,777 after another 664 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.50 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 27,647 fatalities, 12,049 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,612 in Chattogram, 2030 in Rajshahi, 3,571 in Khulna, 937 in Barishal, 1,257 in Sylhet, 1,356 in Rangpur and 835 in Mymensingh division.