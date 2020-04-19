Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths, 312 fresh cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 7 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 306 fresh positive cases overnight.

“Seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 91,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city through joining it online.

The minister said the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has stood at 2456 as 312 more people tested positive for the lethal virus during the time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death in the country on March 18, ten days after detection of its first COVID-19 positive cases.