Bangladesh reports 7,248 fresh cases, 172 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 7,248 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 172 lives. “The country reported 17.67 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 41,014 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 24,719 people and infected 14,40,644 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 13,27,028 after another 12,112 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 92.11 percent recovered, while 1.72 percent died.