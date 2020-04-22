Bangladesh reports 9 more deaths, 434 fresh cases from COVID-19
21 April 2020, 2:46:34
Bangladesh today (21 April) reported 9 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 434 fresh positive cases overnight. With this, the total number of corona patients in the country stood at 3362.
