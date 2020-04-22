Home / National / Details

Bangladesh reports 9 more deaths, 434 fresh cases from COVID-19

21 April 2020, 2:46:34

Bangladesh today (21 April) reported 9 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 434 fresh positive cases overnight. With this, the total number of corona patients in the country stood at 3362.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2020 - Hosted by | HostSEO Networks

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09611677191
News Editor: 09611677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive