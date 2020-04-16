Bangladesh reports four more deaths, 219 fresh cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported four more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and the highest number of 219 fresh positive cases in a single day since its first detection in the country on March 8.

“Four more COVID-19 patients, including a physician, died in the last 24 hours in the country, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 50, “Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city through joining it online.

The minister said 219 more people were infected by the lethal virus in the country during the time which took the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1231.

DGHS Director General Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Additional Director General (admin) Prof Nasima Sultana also addressed the briefing.