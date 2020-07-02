Bangladesh reports highest 64 virus deaths, 59,624 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 64 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest in a single day and 3,682 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 59,624 after another 1844 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Sixty-four more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,847,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 1,45,483 as 3,682 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 18,426 samples were tested at the authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 40.98 percent patients have recovered while 1.27 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the country on March 8, she said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Ruling out the shortage of beds and ICUs for the COVID-19 patients, Nasima said there are 6015 beds and 134 ICUs in 16 COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Dhaka city.

At present, a total of 2,375 coronavirus patients have been admitted to these hospitals, while 97 patients remain at the ICUs, she added.

There are 14,690 beds and 354 ICUs in the country, the health official said, adding now 4881 patients are undergoing treatment at these hospitals and 213 were admitted to the ICUs.

“So, there is no scarcity of ICUs and beds in the hospital for COVID-19 patients,” she added.

Nasima urged the people to abide by health rules to protect themselves from the infection of the deadly virus.

“We’ve to be aware more about codes … Health protection measures are the best remedies to prevent the pandemic,” she added.

She laid emphasis on maintaining three heath directives — wearing mask, physical distancing and washing hands by soap — to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Referring to the latest health directives of the World Health Organization (WHO), the health official said people must wear masks to protect themselves from infections of coronavirus and mentioned that scientifically cloth-made mask is equally effective to prevent the virus.

“We can reuse cloth-made masks after washing by detergents or soaps,” Nasima said.

She said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

The health official dubbed Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram as COVID-19 “hotspots” because the maximum numbers of cases were detected in the three cities.

Among the 64 deaths, 52 are male and 12 female, Nasima said adding, seven in their 30s, six in their 40s, 21 in their 50s, 16 in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and three in their 80s.

According to the division-wise data, 31 deaths took place in Dhaka division, 12 in Chattogram division, seven in Khulna division and seven in Rajshahi division while rests are in other divisions.