Bangladesh reports highest 786 COVID-19 cases, record recoveries in a single day

Bangladesh today registered the highest number of 786 fresh positive cases from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a single day and one more death overnight.

However, the recovery count rose to 1,403 in the same period after a record 193 patients were discharged from hospitals, health officials said.

“As many as 786 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 5,711 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to10,929,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

Nasima said the number of fatalities has declined significantly during the time as one COVID-19 patient died, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 183.

“The lone victim of the lethal virus in the period is a day labourer aged between 21 to 30 and he is a resident of Dinajpur,” she said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Among the recovered patients, over 1,000 patients were cured in Dhaka division and remaining patients in seven divisions in the country, the health official said.

Among the COVID-19-infected cases, nearly 75 percent patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines, Nasima added.

She said another physician Colonel (retd) Professor Dr Moniruzzaman, the head of hematology department of Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, died of coronavirus yesterday.

Bangladesh reported first death of a physician – Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, an assistant professor of Medicine at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital- on April 15.

As of today (May 5), of the total fatalities, 98 deaths were recorded in Dhaka city and 40 in Narayanganj district.

Of the total 183 deaths, 138 took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other seven divisions, the health official added.

Nasima said COVID-19 cases were found in 63 out of 64 districts, meaning that almost all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease. “No coronavirus positive case is yet to be reported in Rangamati district,” she said.

The health official dubbed Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 as “hotspots” as the maximum number of cases were detected in the two cities.

As of May 4, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 57.36 percent of COVID cases, while Dhaka division has remained at the top position with 83.31 percent infected cases out of total coronavirus patients, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Of the total infections, 6,943 cases were reported in Dhaka division, 369 cases in Chattogram division, 316 cases in Mymensingh division, 150 cases in Khulna division, 130 cases in Barishal division, 180 cases in Rangpur division, 139 cases in Sylhet division and 115 cases in Rajshahi division, it added.

Among the 63 COVID-19-prone districts, Narayanganj is the most hardest-hit one with 1021 cases, according to the IEDCR data.