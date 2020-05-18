Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Bangladesh today reported 1273 fresh cases from the novel coronavirus, the highest over a 24-hour period, raising the tally of COVID-19 infections to 22,268.

“The virus death toll has also surged to 328 as 14 more deaths were recorded during the period,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

Nasima said that a total of 8,114 samples were tested at the 42 authorised labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

She informed that the recovery count also jumped to 4,373 in the last 24 hours after 256 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Among the total infections, 19.64 percent patients have recovered while 1.47 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the heath official said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.