Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 deaths, 1,532 new cases

Bangladesh today reported 28 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest in a daily count, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 480.

The caseload has also surged to 33,610 after another 1,532 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a top health official said.

“The recovery count rose to 6,901 after 415 patients were discharged from hospitals during the period,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

Nasima said the recovery rate from the disease in Bangladesh currently stands at 20.53 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.43 percent.

She informed that a total of 8908 samples were tested at the authorised laboratories across the country at the same time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.