Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 deaths, fresh positive cases

Bangladesh today reported 19 more deaths from

the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest over a 24-hour period, raising

the fatalities from the pandemic to 269.

The caseload also soared to 17,822 after 1,162 people, in the steepest

single-day jump, tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period, a top

health official said.

“Nineteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the

death toll from the pandemic to 269,” DGHS Additional Director General

(administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

Nasima said the recovery count rose to 3,361 in the last 24 hours after

214 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The health official informed that a total of 7,900 samples, the highest in

a single day, were tested at 41 authorised laboratories across the country

during the period.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days

after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Globally, over 4.26 million people have been infected by the novel

coronavirus and 291,981 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins

University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories

since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.