Bangladesh reports record virus cases, highest recoveries

Bangladesh today reported 2,523 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases overnight, the highest in a daily count, bringing the tally of infections to 42,844.

“The fatalities from the pandemic have also surged to 582 as 23 patients died in the last 24 hours,” DGHS Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 9,015 after another 590 patients, the highest in a single day, were discharged from the hospitals.

The health official also informed that the highest number of 11,301 samples were tested at 49 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

She said among the 23 deaths, one is in his 20s, two in their 30s, five in their 40s, five in their 50s, six in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in his 80s and one between 10 to 20.

Among the COVID-19 victims, four are in Dhaka city and rests are outside the capital city. According to the division-wise data, 10 deaths took place in Dhaka division, nine in Chattogram division, two in Rangpur and one each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

The health official dubbed Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram COVID-19 as “hotspots” because the maximum numbers of cases were detected in the three cities.

As of May 27, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 14,997 COVID cases, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Among the COVID-19-prone districts, Chattogram is the most hardest- hit one with 1948 cases, according to the IEDCR data.