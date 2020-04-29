Bangladesh reports three more deaths, highest 549 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded the highest number of 549 fresh positive cases in a single day.

“Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 155,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the tally of infections has soared to 6462 in the same period after another 549 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 4332 samples, the highest in a single day.

This is the biggest single-day spike in new cases since the first COVID-19 cases were detected in Bangladesh on March 8.

Nasima said eight more COVID-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 139.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Among the COVID-19-infected cases, most of them are taking treatment from their homes and many patients are being cured every day after receiving treatment from there, Nasima added.

She said among the three fatalities, all are in their 60s and all victims are in Dhaka.

Nasima said Bangladesh is witnessing a rapid rise of coronavirus cases since March 24 as 6458 people tested positive for the virus during the time while the number was only 6 from March 8 to March 23 period.

She said a total of 54,733 samples have so far been tested since the detection of first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The health official informed that at present, there are 25 labs in the country for testing samples of COVID-19, adding, three more labs will be set up within few days.

Nasima said COVID-19 cases were found in 60 districts meaning that almost all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease.

She dubbed Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 as “hotspots” as the maximum number of cases were detected in the two cities.