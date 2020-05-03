Bangladesh reports two more deaths, 571 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 571 fresh positive cases overnight.

“Two more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to170,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the tally of infections has jumped to 8,238 in the same period after another 571 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 5573 samples, the highest number of tests in a single day.

Nasima said 14 more COVID-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 174.

The health official said among the all infected cases, health conditions of 800 patients are now well as they showed no COVID-19 symptoms.

“But two more tests are needed to make sure their recovery… they will get cured from the disease when we find negative from the twin tests of COVID-19,” she explained.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Among the COVID-19-infected cases, nearly 75 percent patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines, Nasima added.