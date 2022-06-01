Bangladesh seeks UN steps for sustainable peace in Afghanistan

Bangladesh has called upon United Nations (UN) to take concreate steps for establishing and sustaining peace in Afghanistan through inclusive political dialogue.

“An Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political dialogue anchored on national sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for establishing and sustaining peace in Afghanistan”, said Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Md. Mustafizur Rahman.

The Bangladesh Ambassador was addressing the 31st Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council on the ongoing human rights situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, a press release said here.

The envoy called upon the United Nations to take concrete steps to prevent another humanitarian catastrophe in the South Asian region.

Mentioning that an unstable Afghanistan as a serious threat to regional and global peace and security, Ambassador Rahman said Bangladesh wants to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable, prosperous, responsible and contributing member of the global community.



He reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to contribute to the reconstruction and socio-economic development of Afghanistan as a brotherly and friendly country.

The Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council was convened at the request of 104 UN member states, including the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU).

At the end of the Session, a resolution entitled “Strengthening the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic Afghanistan” was adopted by consensus.