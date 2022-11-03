Bangladesh sees highest single-day dengue death this year

Bangladesh today logged nine dengue deaths, the highest in a single day, this year while 8,82 patients were hospitalized.

With nine more dengue deaths recorded in the past 24 days till this morning (November 3), this year’s total death from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 161, a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“As many as 498 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 384 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours,” it added.

The first death from dengue was reported on June 21, this year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 40,983 while some 37,146 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.