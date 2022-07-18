Bangladesh sees record 264 single-day COVID deaths

Bangladesh today reported 264 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the pandemic started in March last year. “The country logged 11,164 fresh cases in the past 24 hours meaning almost daily it posted minimum 10,000 cases since July 6,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The country reported 23.54 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 47,424 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it added. The official tally showed the virus killed 23,161 people and infected 13, 76,322 so far.

The recovery count rose to 12,34,762 after another 14,903 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 89.71 percent recovered, while 1.68 percent died.