Bangladesh sees record 264 single-day COVID deaths

Bangladesh today reported 264 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the pandemic started in March last year.

“The country logged 12,744 fresh cases in the past 24 hours meaning almost daily it posted a minimum 10,000 cases since July 6,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The country reported 27.12 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 46,995 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it added.

The official tally showed the virus killed 21,902 people and infected 13, 22,654 so far. The recovery count rose to 11,56,943 after another 15,786 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 87.47 percent recovered, while 1.66 percent died.