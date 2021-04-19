Bangladesh sets another daily record with 112 COVID-19 deaths

Bangladesh today recorded more than 100 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, a fourth consecutive single-day record since its first detection on March 8 last year while 4,271 fresh cases were reported during the period.

“The tally of infections has surged to 7,23,221 as 4,271 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 112 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 10,497.

It said 17.68 percent of the 24,152 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 260 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 6,21,300 after another 6,364 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 85.91 percent recovered, while 1.45 percent died.