Bangladesh’s Story Inspires the World — Dr. Yunus at the UN

Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Nobel Laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, delivered a powerful address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), highlighting the contribution of migrant workers and the resilience of Bangladesh following last year’s popular uprising.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 7.1 million Bangladeshis live abroad. The World Bank reports that they sent home nearly $18 billion in 2019.

“Their contribution is not only vital for Bangladesh, it is equally valuable for host countries where they provide essential services in high demand. Migration is therefore mutually beneficial: good for us, good for them,” Dr. Yunus said. He called on host countries to ensure “empathy and protection” for migrant workers.

Reflecting on the country’s recent political transformation, Dr. Yunus noted that this was the second time since the Gen Z-led uprising that he addressed the UNGA.

“Last year, in this august assembly, I spoke to you from a country that had just witnessed a popular uprising. I shared with you our aspirations for transformation,” he said.

“Today, I stand here to tell you how far we have come on that journey. Out of every 100 people on this planet, nearly three live in Bangladesh,” Dr. Yunus continued.

“But our story is not important because of our numbers nor because of our geopolitical location. Our story matters because it is a reminder of the extraordinary power of ordinary people. It matters because it inspires hope among nations everywhere, that no matter how deep the crisis, no matter how impossible the solution may seem, the path to renewal is never lost.”

Bangladesh took the stage earlier than scheduled due to a change in the day’s program. Dr. Yunus’s interim government has been in charge since last year’s protests that toppled the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A general election is projected to be held next year.