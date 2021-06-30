Bangladesh to host ‘International Peace Conference’ in Nov: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that Bangladesh is set to host a two-day “International Peace Conference” from November 4, as part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The government has already given its nod to hold the “International Peace Conference” in Bangladesh,” she said while replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker Md Mozaffar Hossain of Jamalpur-5 constituency.

The Prime Minister added that the Foreign Ministry has been preparing to arrange the two-day event on November 4 and 5 next.

She said, “I believe the two-day conference will spread massively across the globe the outstanding contribution of Bangabandhu to establishing global peace and humanitarian welfare.”

To make the conference a success, Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said that a 42-member convening committee was made Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as its president and Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism, Saima Wazed as the convener.

A number of panel discussions will be held with the participation of the dignitaries who are working in different parts of the world for establishing peace and concerned public and private officials, educationists, journalists and intellectuals, she informed the House.

She said that Bangabandhu’s activities and ideology alongside his noble initiatives in establishing peace as the pioneer of “The World Peace and Humanity” will be discussed while a “Dhaka Peace Declaration” would be adopted in the conference.

The Prime Minister said that no specific decision is yet to be taken relating to giving “Bangabandhu Peace Award” in the conference as it is still under the consideration of the government.