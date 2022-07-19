Bangladesh would reach its destination with united efforts of all communities: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Bangladesh would reach its dream destination with united efforts of all communities.

“Some try to hit the foundation of the communal harmony. Everyone should resist the evil forces together for the welfare of the country and its people,” he said while addressing a function, marking the Moha Sapthami of Durga Puja organised by Sanatan Somaj Kallyan Sangha on the premises of Krishibid Institute here.

President of the organization and Bangladesh Krishak League President Agriculturalist Samir Chanda and general secretary of the organization Swapan Kumar Majumder, among others, were present in the function.

Hasan said religion was the key in the system of Pakistani state. “But, human being is main identity irrespective of all religions in the Bengalee’s eye. For this, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had realised that our freedom is not possible in the system of Pakistani state formed based on religion,” he added.

The minister said the Father of the Nation had established the independent state Bangladesh in the non-communal spirit.

He said there is no place of communal forces in Bangladesh which achieved independence through blood of all religions under the leadership of Bangabandhu.

“Everyone should be united against the all ill forces. Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes that ‘religion is for individuals, festivals for all. Bangladesh is now a unique example of communal harmony before the world,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Samir said people of all religions are living peacefully in the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.