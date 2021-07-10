Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases cross 10 lakh with highest single-day death

Bangladesh today crossed 10 lakh mark in COVID-19 cases while it set a daily record of 212 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

“The country has so far reported 10,00543 fresh coronavirus cases as 11,324 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

It said 30.95 percent of the 36,586 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The official tally showed the virus killed 16,004 people so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 8,62,384 after another 6,038 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 86.19 percent recovered, while 1.60 percent died.