Bangladesh’s economy remains in better position: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Bangladesh’s economy remains in a better position compared to all other neighboring countries as the country has made a turnaround overcoming the negative effects of coronavirus outbreak.

“Country’s export earnings, remittance inflow and foreign reserve have increased. Bangladesh has made a turnaround overcoming the negative effects of coronavirus,” he said while inaugurating a park and a bus terminal at Chowmuhani municipality under Begumganj upazila in the district.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, joined the function through videoconferencing from his official residence in Dhaka.

He said BNP always makes blind criticism of the government as they could not see the development of the country.

Dubbing BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as a puppet, he said the BNP leader does not make his own comments rather he always relay the remarks of others.

The party (BNP) did not allow Mirza Fakhrul to join parliament even after he was elected as a member of parliament but other MPs-elect took the oath, he said.

Quader said AL’s roots remain very deep in this soil and it is well organized from the centre to the grassroots as a pro-people party.

In reply to the criticism of BNP, he said AL did not become bankrupt, rather it has become more organized and stronger.

The AL general secretary urged BNP to refrain from hatching conspiracy at home and abroad to go in power in an undemocratic process.

He said the changeover of the government will not be possible without elections. Parliamentary polls will be held in due time and the people will give their verdict on who would run the government, he added.

“In politics, BNP is not our enemy rather it is our rival party. Because of negative politics, the party is becoming bankrupt day by day,” he said, adding that BNP is now on the verge of ruination as identified corrupt persons remain in party leadership.

The minister said the government has very firm stance against terrorism and repression of women. Every offender whoever he or she is will be brought to justice, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khorshed Alam Khan, Police Super Mohammad Alamgir Hossain and Syed Hasinur Rahman of Bangladesh Municipality Development Fund (BMDF) addressed the function, among others.

Begumganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shamsun Nahar moderated the function with Chowmuhani municipality mayor Akhter Hossain Foysal in the chair.