BB to set up around 900cr fund for startup: governor

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur today said the central bank has taken an initiative to launch a special fund of about Taka 800 crore to Taka 900 crore to support startup.

“This fund will be distributed through commercial banks,” he said while speaking at a panel discussion at the inaugural session of the ‘Bangladesh Startup Connect 2025’ at Hotel Intercontinental here.

This flagship event under the Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025 is taking place under the powerful theme: “Empowering Innovation, Connecting Opportunities”

Organized by Startup Bangladesh Limited, ICT Division, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Startup Connect is spotlighting the nation’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem and its pivotal role in global investment networks.

The event started with a formal inaugural ceremony followed by a keynote address from Chairman of Constellation Asset Management Company Limited and Independent Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited Tanveer Ali, who spoke on “Empowering Innovation, Connecting Opportunities.”

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for ICT Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Executive Chairman of BIDA Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Secretary of the ICT Division and Chairman of Startup Bangladesh Limited Shish Haider Chowdhury also took part in the panel discussion.

CEO of Share Trip Sadia Haque moderated the discussion.

In his speech, Mansur highlighted the potential growth of startups in Bangladesh by giving an example of bKash.

“I want to see at least 10 unicorns like bKash in Bangladesh in the future,” he added.

Shish Haider mentioned the preparedness for a ‘Fund of funds’, which the interim government is working on by accumulating various investments.

The fund will provide critical support to early and growth-stage startups, empowering them with the resources needed for expansion, internationalization, and sustainability, he said.

He also said ‘Startup Connect 2025’ reflects Bangladesh’s commitment to transforming itself into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This platform brings together the brightest minds and boldest ideas – from youth-led startups in rural districts to global venture capitalists seeking the next big opportunity. We are proud to showcase the depth, diversity, and ambition of our ecosystem to the world,” he added.

The day also includes startup pitches, policy roundtables, and sectoral sessions covering FinTech, SaaS, Logistics, Health Tech, AgriTech, EdTech, and Al. Broader themes such as gender lens investing, public-private partnerships, and impact-driven entrepreneurship will round out the agenda

One of the marquee moments of the summit is the Youth Innovation Challenge 2025, hosted by Startup Bangladesh.

Featuring 15 youth-led ventures in the country, this pitch segment offers a unique platform for young innovators to present their ideas directly to top investors and decision-makers.

It reflects the government’s strong commitment to nurturing inclusive entrepreneurship from the grassroots to the global stage.

Day two is tailored for investors seeking deeper exposure to the local innovation landscape. The agenda includes startup office tours, ecosystem immersions, and curetted matchmaking sessions with high-growth ventures.

A headline feature is the Startup Speed Connect Program, hosted by MOAR, a fast-paced investor-startup matchmaking platform offering one-on-one meetings, high-intent engagements, and funding opportunities

The day also includes closed-door dialogues with founders, accelerators, and VCs, offering candid insights into the opportunities and challenges within Bangladesh’s innovation economy

“Bangladesh is no longer speculative about its strategy,” said one visiting investor.

“The ecosystem is primed for regional leadership and global relevance,” he added.

The success of Bangladesh Startup Connect 2025 reflects the strength of public-private synergy.