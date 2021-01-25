Be united against anti-state propaganda, intrigues: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged all, including the pro-liberation forces and development seekers, to be united to resist all anti-state propaganda and conspiracies.

He made the call while speaking at a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s continuous efforts to build a non-communal and liberal democratic state by eradicating communalism must be strengthened.

That is why, he said, all should remain united against the anti-state propaganda and conspiracies.

The AL general secretary said a vested quarter is spreading propaganda over the COVID-19 vaccines issue while BNP raised imaginary allegations of corruption in vaccine management even before their procurement.

“Now they are falsifying about vaccine management. The BNP’s imaginary allegations and propaganda over COVID-19 vaccines are interconnected,” he added.

Quader said BNP is doing dirty politics over this without standing by the destitute people during the coronavirus pandemic, while the party did the same over its chairperson Khaleda Zia’s treatment in the past.

About the committees of the AL’s affiliated bodies, he said several district committees and AL Dhaka city unit committees have already been approved.

Quader said the district committees and other committees, which have not been given approval yet, will be approved following the due procedures.

Noting that Sheikh Hasina has set a unique example of democratic practice within the party, he said the AL president is very strict about the party’s discipline.

The AL general secretary said if anyone has a complaint about any of the announced committees, according to the party constitution, he or she can submit complaints with a tribunal at the AL president’s Dhanmondi office.

He said the party has already made its position clear about the rebel candidates of the municipality elections.

Calling upon all the AL leaders and workers to work together in favour of the AL nominated candidates, Quader warned that the party will take organisational actions against the AL’s rebel councilor candidates who are participating in the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls.

About the historic Mass Uprising Day, he said: “Today is the day of unprecedented uprising of the Bangalees against the dictatorship of Ayub Khan.”

The mass uprising of 1969 was a significant milestone in the history of the country’s liberation struggle under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he added.

Recalling the role of Shaheed Asad, Quader said the Bangalees have got an independent state after a prolonged movement and a huge sacrifice.

The nation has to repay the debt of the sacrifice of the predecessors by transforming Bangladesh into ‘Sonar Bangla’ under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, he said.