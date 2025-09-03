Before the election, 2,000 ASIs to be recruited, 2,000 to be promoted: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has announced that 2,000 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) will be recruited before the 13th national parliamentary election. He also stated that another 2,000 individuals will be promoted to the rank of ASI.

The IGP shared this information with reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday (September 3).

At the same time, Dr. Md. Mokhles Ur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, said that the government wants to make the upcoming election a “role model.” Accordingly, instructions have been given to the field administration.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who shows any kind of bias during the election.

In response to another question from reporters, the Senior Secretary stated that the information about posting DCs and UNOs through a lottery before the election is not correct.