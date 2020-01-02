BeFresh named top agent of China Southern Airlines

CaiJian, Bangladesh General Manager of China Southern Airlines, handed over the top agent crest to BeFresh Ltd. at The Westin Dhaka on Saturday (December 22). China Southern Airlines Bangladesh top officials and Bangladesh aviation industry leaders were present at the award giving program at night.

Deputy Manager of Sales Mr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman from Dhaka office said: AMY is the digital online travel and ticketing platform of BeFresh. We are very glad to receive the award from China Southern Airlines and mostly we thanks to our valuable and loyal customers for their tremendous trust on us. Also in the upcoming year 2020 AMY (AMY TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY) of BeFresh, has big aim to provide exclusive Domestic and International air ticket and route offers and promotions for our customers and our 24 hours support will be more dedicated and work to cooperate our loyal customers. We always believe in our quality service assurance.

Head of Marketing and Brand of BeFresh, Mr. Faisal added. “We are trying to be the best part of Digital Bangladesh. Many of our travel partners are using AMY API to give ticket facilities to their customers in the easiest way with best rates. We also are working relentlessly to ensure international quality services to the customers by providing APP on both Android and IOS devices for customers to purchase air tickets both domestic and International. Beside air tickets, we also provides attractive offers, discounts for our customers and give them special priority”.

