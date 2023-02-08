Belgian queen’s visit to be helpful for Rohingyas repatriation: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the Belgian queen’s visit to Bangladesh will be helpful for repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Belgian queen Mathilde Marie Christine Ghislaine, who is now in Bangladesh, visited the Rohingya camp-3 in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on the second day of her three-day visit.

Hasan accompanied the queen as the minister in waiting.

After the visit, the minister said the queen comes here as a special envoy on SDG affairs of the United Nations. The visit would play a role in strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Belgium, he added.

He said it will also be helpful to get a better response from the world community about the Bangladesh government’s care for the Rohingyas under the supervision of the United Nations.

Hasan said the only solution of the Rohingya crisis is their repatriation to their own country with dignity.

Mathilde visited education centre, primary health service centre, Rohingya women market, nursery and eco-shed built with Belgian funding and talked with Rohingya women.

Later, she visited different establishments, including waste management in the Rohingya camp.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Ministry Saimum Sarwar Komol, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman and other concerned officials were present during the visit.