BGB being equipped with smart technology to protect frontiers: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government has been equipping BGB with state-of-the-art technology to ensure foolproof security at the frontiers and tackle transnational crimes.

“Smart digital surveillance and technical response system have been installed at borders aimed at ensuring foolproof security and facing inter-country terrorism,” she said.

The premier was addressing as the chief guest a function marking the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day-2024 at Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground at BGB headquarters in the city.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has set up a rudder at Shahparir Dweep in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar to enhance surveillance across the Bangladesh border with Myanmar.

“With installation of state-of-the-art, modern and time-befitting technologies, the operational capacities of the BGB to be enhanced while their eagerness for work and skill will be increased manifolds,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina continued that they adopted the ‘Border Guard Bangladesh Vision-2041’ to turn it into a world standard and modern force.

“One day, the BGB will be built as world-class border protection force. And the BGB will always work at the frontiers being a symbol of trust of the people,” she said.

The Prime Minister said her government has been pursuing the Vision 2041 to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

“We will build BGB as a smart force,” she assured.

Sheikh Hasina said her government had enacted Border Guard Bangladesh Act, 2010 to make the force more stronger.

“We have built the BGB as the three-dimensional force. The force now can conduct operation in air, road and water ways. We purchased two helicopters for the BGB,” she said.

Apart from these, the BGB has divided into five regions and five additional director generals have been entrusted with those, the premier said.

She continued that new units, sectors and regions have been set up in the paramilitary force aimed at bringing balance to its organisational capacity.

The premier said her government has appointed 35,517 personnel in the BGB in the last 15 years and planned to recruit 15,000 more by 2041.

She said they have first recruited women in the BGB in 2015 while 996 women are now working in the force.

The Prime Minister said training is a must for any disciplined force to enhance their profession capacities.

So, she said that the government has already set up a Border Guard Training Centre and College at Satkania in Chattogram while a complete training centre is being set up at Chuadanga district.

Bangladesh has so far built 1036 kilometers of frontier roads with India while 317-km with Myanmar, Sheikh Hasina said.

The Premier went on saying that they have built 62 BOPs which have brought 402-km out of 539 unprotected frontiers under surveillance while 242 more BOPs will also be installed.

She said that four battalions with India and Myanmar borders were installed while two in Sundarbans.

“The BGB personnel have now been able to smoothly protect the frontiers, check crimes and ensure safety and security of the lives and properties of the frontier people due to the measures taken by the government,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She said BGB have always been standing by the people to protect their lives and properties and tackle anarchies like arson violence alongside protecting the frontiers.

“BGB has achieved confidence and trust of the people by standing beside them in their need,” Sheikh Hasina said.

The premier appreciated BGB performance in discharging their duties with dedication and professionalism in ensuring security on the borders.

She also praised the BGB personnel for their role in checking smuggling in contraband goods and drugs, women and children, cross-border crimes and ensuring security of life and property of the frontier people.

Sheikh Hasina noted as well BGB role in maintaining security and safety at Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar alongside with the armed forces, police and RAB.

The Prime Minister said they have given shelter over 10 lakh Rogingyas in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds and are now holding discussion with Myanmar to settle the problem by sending back their nationals.

“We’re not going to engage in any altercation with them rather to hold talks to settle down the problem,” she said.

To this end, the premier said they have set an example for the rest of the world to solve the land boundary problem with India by exchanging enclaves with each other in a peaceful manner following the Land Boundary Agreement enacted by the Father of the Nation.

She also said they also solved the marine boundary problems with neighboring India and Myanmar following the law enacted by the Father of the Nation in 1974 to pave the way of establishing rights on the marine resources.

The Prime Minister has asked the BGB personnel again to maintain discipline and chain of command of the force.

“Maintaining chain of command is crucial for any disciplined force. Keep it in mind, never breach the discipline and maintain the chain of command,” she said.

Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and attack in Gaza, the premier reiterated her call to bring every inch of fallow lands under cultivation to grow more food as Bangladesh doesn’t need to seek help from anyone.

“Use every inch of your land at home and office premises for cultivation. Everyone has to contribute to this end,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina described the 25-26 February, 2009 incident in the paramilitary force as very unfortunate in which 74 people including 57 personnel of the force were killed.

“They who committed the incident have already brought to the justice. So, no such incident will take place (in the force in the days to come),” she said.

The premier recalled those who were killed at that gruesome incident and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to their bereaved families.

The premier also unveiled a sculpture of Bangabandhu titled “Prerona” at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana.

On her arrival at the BGB headquarters, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Director General of the BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui received the premier.

At the outset of the programme, the Prime Minister reviewed the parade riding on an open jeep accompanied by the BGB DG and escorted by the parade commander.

She, later, witnessed the spectacular parade of the four contingents along with the national flag bearing party of the paramilitary force and took a state salute from the welcome dais.

The prime minister later distributed the BGB Medal, President BGB Medal, BGB Medal-Service, and President BGB Medal-Service among 72 selected BGB personnel for their operational and non-operational outstanding contribution.

She later joined a traditional interactive “darbar” of the BGB.