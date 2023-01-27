Home / World News / Details
Biden calls for calm over Black man’s death after police beating
27 January 2023, 4:07:37
US President Joe Biden on Thursday called for calm after five police officers were charged in the beating death of a Black man following a traffic stop and said he backed “peaceful protest.”
“As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest,” Biden said, referring to the slain man, Tyre Nichols.
“Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.”
