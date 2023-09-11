Bilateral relations between Bangladesh-France reached new dimension: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the friendly ties between Bangladesh and France reached a new dimension as she delivered her statement in a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The friendly ties that my father, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated in 1972 have reached a new dimension,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also said in her statement that “today is a historic day in our bilateral relationship between France and Bangladesh which has been evolving for more than five decades”.

Earlier, she had the bilateral talks with the French president at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

The premier said today she had fruitful discussions with President Macron on the entire spectrum bilateral matters in a very cordial setting.

She went on saying that France expressed its reverence and support to Bangladesh’s sovereign policy, independence, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty.

“We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace,” she said.

The cornerstone of this new relationship is based on the constitutional and democratic continuity, development and good governance in Bangladesh over the past one and half decade, she also said.

She continued: “The government of France has expressed its satisfaction with the responsible and committed activities of the Government of Bangladesh in protecting the fundamental and human rights of its people.”

The confidence of the French government in the spectacular and consistent progress of the Bangladesh’s economy was greatly appreciated as well, she added.

MORE…..