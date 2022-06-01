Biman pilot Captain Nawshad passes away

Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot Captain Nawshad Ataul Qayyum, who was fighting for life since Friday, passed away today at Kingsway Hospitals in the Indian state of Maharashtra, a highly placed source confirmed the report to BSS.

He was in “coma” and under ventilation support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital during the last four days as he suffered a “massive cardiac arrest” in mid-air at a Dhaka-bound Bangladesh Biman Airlines flight (BG-022) from Muscat on Friday.

“He (pilot) is no more…he lost his breath normally under ventilation support today…later, his ventilator support was withdrawn in presence of the pilot’s family members,” the source said preferring not to be named.

The source said the condition of the pilot, who was in “coma” and under ventilation support at the ICU, was deteriorating from yesterday.

He said the family members and a senior Biman official have been waiting at the hospital for death certificate of the deceased pilot.

Giving details, another source of the hospital said the body of the deceased pilot is likely to be kept in the hospital mortuary. The body would be sent to Dhaka after completing all necessary formalities. It may take some times to complete the formalities, he said.

A high-powered medical team was formed for treating the ailing pilot at the ICU. The team included Dr. Subhrajjit Dasgupta, Director Medical Services, Dr. Ranjan Barokar, Critical Care Physician and Dr. Virender Belekar, Critical Care Physician.