Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh’s economic uplift

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Tony Blair has highly praised Bangladesh’s tremendous economic advancement under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his desire to help the country for its further development.

He made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister at her place of residence, The Claridge Hotel’s bilateral meeting room, this morning.

“The former UK Prime Minister has highly admired Bangladesh’s development and wanted to help Bangladesh in its further development, “Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing after the meeting.

Quoting the Bangladesh Premier as saying, Momen said, “We have to generate more employment so that we need to attract more foreign investment in Bangladesh.”

He mentioned that Tony Blair said that he has good relations with the Middle East countries particularly the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) ones and he can help Bangladesh increase business connectivity.

Blair, also head of the Tony Blair Institution for Global Change, said: “The current economy of Bangladesh is very attractive and Bangladesh is doing very well economically.”

The Foreign Minister said the former UK premier has expressed his happiness over the bilateral relations between the UK and Bangladesh, saying, “The UK and Bangladesh relationship is very excellent.”

He also greeted Bangladesh Premier for attending the coronation of King Charles III.

Authorities concerned from the Tony Blair Institution for Global Change will visit Bangladesh and sit with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to find out the sectors for which Bangladesh needs help in its endavour to the development.

PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam and Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem, among others, were present at the briefing.