Blocking people’s income way for indefinite time not possible: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hinted at further relaxation of the ongoing nationwide shutdown over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to resume economic activities, saying that it is not possible to keep blocked the way of the people’s income for an indefinite time.

In a nationwide televised address on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the prime minister also announced that all the programmes that the government launched to help the people in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak will continue until the present crisis is over.

“I and my government will stay beside you Insha Allah until the crisis goes away,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said most of the countries of the world have already been compelled to ease the lockdown over coronavirus because it is not possible to halt the way of income of the people for an indefinite time.

“It’s not possible in any way for the developing countries like Bangladesh,” she said.

The government initially declared a general holiday on March 26 for 10 days. Later, that was gradually extended till May 30 as the country kept on seeing a rise in the number of (confirmed) cases and deaths from COVID-19.