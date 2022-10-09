BNP champion of political oppression, minority repression: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is champion of communal repression on the minorities and political oppression in the country.

“BNP is champion of political persecution and torturing minorities in this country… People have not forgotten the record of torture they set creating a horrible situating after assuming the power in 2001,” he said in a press conference held at his official residence here.

Noting that BNP is the main patron of communal ill-force, he said BNP was never respectful towards the religious freedom.

He added that BNP had carried out terrorist activities for not getting votes of Sanatan community of the country.

In response to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s statement that the government of Sheikh Hasina has done the highest damage to Bangladesh, the experienced leader of AL asked Fakhrul: “Has the government harmed the country by making Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (or Karnaphuli Tunnel), Deep Sea Port, Nuclear Power Plant, Expressway, Six Lane highway, Bangabandhu satellite, sea victory and peaceful resolution of border problem?”

In fact, the country has not been harmed by all these developments and achievements, he said, adding that all the developments and achievements of the Sheikh Hasina-led government have increased the status of Bangladesh and the popularity of the incumbent premier, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“This has shed a dark shadow of crisis on BNP’s politics,” he continued.

Therefore, BNP is spreading falsehood over the development work of the government in the fear of defeat in the politics of vote, Quader said.

He called upon the leaders and workers of BNP to take preparation for the polls and advised not to hatch any conspiracy to grab power through the undemocratic ways.

On the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Quader said this day is very sacred and glorious for the Muslim Ummah as the great Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born to mother ‘Aminah’ in the desert of Arab on this day.

He called upon everyone to follow the lifestyle of the holy Prophet (PBUH) for ensuring harmony, brotherhood and welfare.

He greeted the Buddhists on the occasion of their second largest religious festival the sacred “Prabarona Purnima” which is being celebrated today.

Quader also conveyed greetings to the members of Hindu community for celebrating the religious festival ‘Lakshmi Puja’.