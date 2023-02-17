BNP is unhappy over govt’s development works: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said because of various development activities being carried out by the ruling AL government, the country’s people are happy but BNP is unhappy.

“Even, amid the ongoing global crisis, the country’s people are happy on (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina. They are happy due to the honesty of Sheikh Hasina and the development of her government,” he told a peace rally here.

Dhaka North City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in Mohammadpur Kaderabad Housing Area.

But, the AL general secretary said, the BNP is frustrated seeing the development works conducted by the AL government.

Highlighting the development projects of the government, he said Dhaka is a digital city now, which is illuminated with the flash of development.

“Look at Mohammadpur, Adabar or anywhere in the city, you will find development and only development. It has been possible as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in power,” he added.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP wants to turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan-like one and suppress women, whereas the Sheikh Hasina-led AL government has ensured the rights of women.

Donald Lu, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Bangladesh a few days ago and held meetings with the government, he said.

But, he said, BNP tried to hold a meeting with the US diplomat but it failed to do so since the party was becoming friendless gradually.

The BNP is the patron of the spoiled politics and the country’s democracy and people are not safe under its regime, the AL general secretary said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government sent satellite into the orbit, built deep seaports at Matarbari and Payra and is setting up Rampal Power Plant and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to ensure cent percent electricity in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened 100 bridges and 100 roads simultaneously in a day, he added.

Quader said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman was a pole trader as his work was to swindle people’s money showing eclectic poles. Tarique built ‘Hawa Bhaban’ and its alternative name was ‘looters’ building’.

Chaired by Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, the rally was addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organising secretary Mirza Azam, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, office secretary Biplab Barua and Dhaka-13 lawmaker Sadek Khan.