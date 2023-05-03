BNP-Jamaat demonstrators quit scene as PM invites for talk
A group of BNP-Jamaat supporters, who were demonstrating outside The Ritz Carlton hotel here where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a civic reception on Tuesday (local time), quit the scene as she called them for an interaction.
“PM’s such good gesture went in vain as BNP-Jamaat demonstrators left position outside the hotel after the premier desired to talk with them about their problems,” PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing.
Sheikh Hasina arrived here on April 28 to attend a World Bank (WB) programme marking the 50 years of Bangladesh-WB partnership.
Nazrul Islam said the prime minister expressed her desire to talk with the representatives of the BNP-Jamaat as she saw them demonstrating outside the hotel amid cold and rain while coming to attend the civic reception.
“What do they want to say? Let them do that coming in, here,” he quoted the premier as saying.
PM’s PS-II and one official from the local Bangladesh mission went to the demonstrators to invite them to the hotel after getting permission from the prime minister.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: