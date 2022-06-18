BNP keeps up anti-state conspiracy: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP wants to create unrest in the country to fish in troubled water.

“BNP has kept up its anti-state conspiracy by appointing lobbyists in different places in the world investing money at home and abroad,” he told a seminar at Dhaka University Senate Bhaban here.

Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) arranged the seminar titled “Conspiracy against Bangladesh and Assassination of Bangabandhu” marking the National Mourning Day.

Quader said conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Those who can’t tolerate the country’s progress and development are trying to grasp the state power through the clandestine pathways of conspiracy.

The minister called upon the people to stand beside Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina’s government to keep continuing the development spree in the country.

As the BNP didn’t get public support, they have resorted to the paths of conspiracy and they are holding meetings at different places at home and aboard to keep continuing its conspiracy against the country.

Quader said BNP is the most reliable shelter to killers and perpetrators. The people knew well who played what role in history, he added.

Mentioning that many couldn’t accept Bangabandhu’s rise as a leader of the third world nations, the AL general secretary said a drama was staged at that period by making Basanti wear fishing net and it was broadcast and published in international media as the key target was to tarnish the image of Bangabandhu and his government.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that a lot of people had attended namaz-e-janaza of Ziaur Rahman and it proved that his body was in coffin, Quader said: “It proves what? The people joined janaza of a president but you didn’t show his body in the coffin.”

He said thousands of people also gathered during the namaz-e-janaza of Pakistani President Zia-ul Haque but his body was not in the coffin.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Dhaka University Teachers’ Association President Professor Dr Rahmatullah, DUAA Senior Vice-President Mollah Mohammad Abu Kawser and Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu addressed the seminar among others.

DUAA President AK Azad chaired discussion.